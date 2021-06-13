SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,396.71 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $28,396.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001495 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,084,631 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,977 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.