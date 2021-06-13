Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

