SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15.

