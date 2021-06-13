SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $69,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 760,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,940. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

