SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,237 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,169,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 669,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

