SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $135.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

