SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Holdings Boosted by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,957,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period.

SPYX opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.