Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

