Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00224958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033794 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

