Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.01. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.