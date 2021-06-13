Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.