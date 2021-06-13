Spore Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $82,542.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

