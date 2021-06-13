Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

SBLUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

