Stafi (FIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.12 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00037811 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00222072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

