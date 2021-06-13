Stakenet Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $12,889.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00449871 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017596 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,097,815 coins and its circulating supply is 117,558,778 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

