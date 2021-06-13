Stakinglab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,577.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.