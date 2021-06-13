Standard Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $446,082.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $446,082.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

