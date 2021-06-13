Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Standex International worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $96.50 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

