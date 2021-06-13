Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 70.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $18,213.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.