Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.48. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

