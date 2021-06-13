Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.56. 3,231,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,388. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

