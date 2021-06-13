Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $268,895.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Starname has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $268,895.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

