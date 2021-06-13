Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SPHRY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 2,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. Starpharma has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.
About Starpharma
