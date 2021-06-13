Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPHRY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 2,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. Starpharma has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

