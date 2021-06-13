State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 6,584 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

BOOT stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.