State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,823 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $3,482,040 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

