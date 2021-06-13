State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

