State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

TNC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

