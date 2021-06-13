State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

HIBB stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.