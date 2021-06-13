State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in B&G Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.99 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

