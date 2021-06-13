State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,909 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in eHealth by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.