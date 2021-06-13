State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,864 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.