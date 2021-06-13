State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $1.07 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

CHH stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.