Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 9% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $261.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

