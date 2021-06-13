Stealth (XST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $227.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051039 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044677 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

