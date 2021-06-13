Steem Dollars Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,118.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $53.92 million and $38,118.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00017506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006513 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,943,026 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

