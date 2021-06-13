SteepCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $59,025.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00836043 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 227.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

