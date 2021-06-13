Stellar Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and $762.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00195286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.01107167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,020.04 or 1.00163216 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,122 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,435,379 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

