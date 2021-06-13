Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 46.5% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1.17 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

