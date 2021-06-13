Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00166245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00186356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01082367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,145.75 or 1.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

