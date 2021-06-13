stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $2,431.40 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $15,973.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,431.40 or 0.06501520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00171125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.01144742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,438.87 or 1.00110988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 495,903 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

