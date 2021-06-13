Stipend Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $39.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,536,102 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

