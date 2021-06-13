Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

