STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Truist raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

