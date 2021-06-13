STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 278.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.