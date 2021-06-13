Storj Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Storj has a total market cap of $267.68 million and $19.70 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.