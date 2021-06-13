STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,884.29

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $75,884.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

