Streamr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $234.48 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Streamr has a total market cap of $168.87 million and approximately $234.48 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 143.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 882,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

