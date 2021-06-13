Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Stride reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $48,797,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $13,664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.