Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $128.48 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $44.24 or 0.00120485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00177637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00193205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.01084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,475.98 or 0.99334881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,904,106 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.