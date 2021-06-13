Strong (STRONG) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $141.16 or 0.00393535 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and $1.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00163308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00196147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.01125398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.34 or 0.99957582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

